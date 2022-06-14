fire

Bay Area Fires Today: Updates and What to Know

By NBC Bay Area staff

12-20-2018 Rocio

We're officially in fire season and we will be tracking wildfires and other fire incidents reported by officials here.

Bookmark this page and check back often to get the latest updates on fires reported in your area.

Here's a look at the latest reports.

Pittsburg brush fire in area of Golf Club and Leland Roads

At least 10 acres burned in blaze reported Tuesday, June 14, by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

San Francisco fire at McLaren Park in Crocker Amazon

A "fast moving" blaze was reported by firefighters Tuesday, June 14, adding no structures were threatened at the time.

Santa Clara grass fire burns near Highway 101

A vegetation fire shut down Lafayette Street between Highway 101 and Montague Expressway.

Milpitas, San Jose firefighters battle brush fire on McCarthy Boulevard

No injuries reported in blaze that broke out Tuesday, June 14, at the Milpitas-San Jose border.

