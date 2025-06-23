Fires

Bay Area fires: Evacuation warning lifted in Diablo, Rodeo blaze contained

By Kristofer Noceda

Several fires have been reported in the Bay Area on Monday.

Here's the latest updates on fires NBC Bay Area is aware of.

Rodeo fire contained at 62 acres

Firefighters on Monday worked to contain a brush fire in Rodeo.

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a vegetation fire near the Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo.

The blaze burned 62 acres in the area of Clays Court and Sterling Drive.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed crews at 1:45 p.m. had the fire under control.

Wildfire evacuation warning lifted in Diablo

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire near Alamo.

The blaze was reported on the 2300 block of Alameda Diablo in Diablo.

During the fire, Contra Costa CWS said residents in Diablo should be prepared to evacuate.

Officials cleared the evacuation warning before 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters knock down vegetation fire in San Jose

Emergency crews on Monday afternoon responded to a brush fire in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road in San Jose.

The blaze burned several acres.

Firefighters said the blaze was knocked down at 12:49 p.m.

Fires
