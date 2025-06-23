Bay Area fires: Evacuation warning lifted in Diablo, Rodeo blaze contained

Several fires have been reported in the Bay Area on Monday.

Here's the latest updates on fires NBC Bay Area is aware of.

Rodeo fire contained at 62 acres

Firefighters on Monday worked to contain a brush fire in Rodeo.

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a vegetation fire near the Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo.

The blaze burned 62 acres in the area of Clays Court and Sterling Drive.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed crews at 1:45 p.m. had the fire under control.

Update. The fire is currently 62 acres and holding within its footprint. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 23, 2025

Crockett Fire is assisting with a vegetation fire in Rodeo. Multiple agencies are on scene and residents can expect to see smoke, fire personnel, aircraft in the area. This is separate from the training burn.



For updates follow here: https://t.co/m3jjGtT81l https://t.co/5wp4AW7md0 — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) June 23, 2025

Wildfire evacuation warning lifted in Diablo

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire near Alamo.

The blaze was reported on the 2300 block of Alameda Diablo in Diablo.

During the fire, Contra Costa CWS said residents in Diablo should be prepared to evacuate.

Officials cleared the evacuation warning before 1:45 p.m.

PREPARE to EVACUATE in Diablo due to WILDFIRE. More info at https://t.co/Wlwchtr15C — Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) June 23, 2025

Firefighters knock down vegetation fire in San Jose

Emergency crews on Monday afternoon responded to a brush fire in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road in San Jose.

The blaze burned several acres.

Firefighters said the blaze was knocked down at 12:49 p.m.