Bay Area fires: Evacuation warning lifted in Diablo, Rodeo blaze contained

Several fires have been reported in the Bay Area on Monday.
Here's the latest updates on fires NBC Bay Area is aware of.
Rodeo fire contained at 62 acres
Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a vegetation fire near the Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo.
The blaze burned 62 acres in the area of Clays Court and Sterling Drive.
Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed crews at 1:45 p.m. had the fire under control.
Update. The fire is currently 62 acres and holding within its footprint.— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 23, 2025
Crockett Fire is assisting with a vegetation fire in Rodeo. Multiple agencies are on scene and residents can expect to see smoke, fire personnel, aircraft in the area. This is separate from the training burn.— CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) June 23, 2025
For updates follow here: https://t.co/m3jjGtT81l https://t.co/5wp4AW7md0
Wildfire evacuation warning lifted in Diablo
Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire near Alamo.
The blaze was reported on the 2300 block of Alameda Diablo in Diablo.
During the fire, Contra Costa CWS said residents in Diablo should be prepared to evacuate.
Officials cleared the evacuation warning before 1:45 p.m.
PREPARE to EVACUATE in Diablo due to WILDFIRE. More info at https://t.co/Wlwchtr15C— Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) June 23, 2025
Firefighters knock down vegetation fire in San Jose
Emergency crews on Monday afternoon responded to a brush fire in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road in San Jose.
The blaze burned several acres.
Firefighters said the blaze was knocked down at 12:49 p.m.
#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 1 vegetation fire in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tuers Rd. Approx. 2 acres affected. Crews did well to quickly stop spread before fire reached thicker vegetation. Forward progress stopped and crews in mop-up.— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 23, 2025
TOC: 11:42am. pic.twitter.com/BxK7wnCtmS