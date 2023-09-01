maui wildfires

Bay Area first responders return home after supporting Hawaii fire relief efforts

By NBC Bay Area staff

A group of Bay Area first responders are now back from a very personal mission to Maui, where they helped with relief efforts after the devastating wildfires.

A dozen current and former San Francisco firefighters made the trek on their own time.

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith caught up with the group as they were honored for their efforts Friday. View her report in the video above.

