More Bay Area first responders head to SoCal to assist with Tropical Storm Hilary response

Bay Area emergency crews are part of the effort to respond to Tropical Storm Hilary.

Dan Coyle, deputy fire chief with Menlo Park Fire Protection District said he is on a mission far from home.

NBC Bay Area caught up with Coyle, as passenger, on the road. A team of Bay Area firefighters from several agencies left Menlo Park Saturday, responding to Tropical Storm Hilary.

“We’re out here just in case they want help with any needs for if we have to evacuate the public or doing any rescues out here,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The task force has equipment ready including inflatable rescue boats.

“We’re just making sure there is no one out here no out here, no public out here. We cleared the area and we’re going to head back out to the highway," Coyle said.

On Saturday, another team of firefighters geared up in Oakland, also with orders from the office of emergency management to go to riverside county and help first responders there.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.