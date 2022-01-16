Bay Area Food Banks Face Critical Volunteer Shortages During Omicron Surge

Five San Francisco Bay Area food banks have a critical shortage with volunteers and are reaching out to the public for assistance.

The food banks -- Alameda County Community Food Bank, Food Bank of Contra Costa Solano, Redwood Empire Food Bank, San Francisco Marin Food Bank and Second Harvest of Silicon Valley -- serve 12 Northern California counties.

Collectively, Bay Area food banks feed about a million people each month.

Additionally, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Alameda County Community Food Bank and San Francisco Marin Food bank are reporting an increase in requests for home delivery of free groceries, as more people are forced to isolate due to exposure or illness related to the omicron variant.

Volunteer rates at food banks tend to be traditionally sloe between January and March after the holiday season, but this year's drop was more significant as employers, schools and community reinsate stay-at-home policies, according to Diane Baker Hayward of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

To volunteer, please contact the following:

Alameda County Community Food Bank

Counties Served: Alameda

Volunteer Sign-up: accfb.org/volunteer

Media Contact: Michael Altfest maltfest@accfb.org

Food Bank of Contra Costa Solano

Counties Served: Contra Costa and Solano counties

Volunteer Sign-up: https://volunteer.foodbankccs.org

Media Contact: Cassidie Bates cbates@foodbankccs.org

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Counties Served: Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte counties

Volunteer Sign-up: http://refb.org/volunteer

Media Contact: Rachelle Mesheau rmesheau@refb.org

San Francisco Marin Food Bank

Counties Served: San Francisco and Marin counties

Volunteer Sign-up: https://www.sfmfoodbank.org/volunteer/

Media Contact: Pamela Wellner pwellner@sfmfoodbank.org

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley