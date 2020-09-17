Bay Area Food Banks Still See Huge Spikes in Demand as Pandemic Persists

Demand is high and donations are needed at many Bay Area food banks as the coronavirus pandemic has caused spikes in the number of people who need food assistance.

Most food banks are accepting food donations, monetary donations and volunteers to help distribute food and meals. They also have a number of resources for those who need help with food.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank says demand still is up months after the organization saw a surge in clients when the pandemic began. The bank says its supply is "pretty good" but donations are needed. To get assistance, dial 211 or visit the website.

The Alameda County Food Bank says demand continues to be way above pre-pandemic levels, and it is distributing more than 4 million pounds of food per month. Donations are steady, but if they slow, it would be a problem. To get food assistance, call 510-635-3663 or visit the website.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, which serves Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, says it is serving more than half a million people a month compared with 250,000 before the pandemic. But it has stopped accepting food donations, instead taking monetary donations. To get assistance, call 800-984-3663 Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. or visit the website.

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano is serving 270,000 people a month, up 50% from pre-pandemic levels and anticipates that number to remain steady for the next few years. To get help with food, call 855-309-3663 or visit the website.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank, which serves Sonoma County, Mendocino County, Lake County, Humboldt County and Del Norte County, saw a 400% spike in demand in April and still is serving 150% more per month than pre-pandemic levels. To get food assistance, visit the website.