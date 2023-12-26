bay area weather

Bay Area forecast: Rain, gusty winds, high surf expected

By Victoria Franco | Bay City News

Gusty winds and several rounds of rain are expected this week throughout the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said starting Tuesday, minor coastal flooding would be occurring in the North, South, and East Bay as well as along the San Francisco Peninsula.

On Wednesday and Friday, residents living in the North, East and South Bay, the San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties are set to have minor rain and wind.

Rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches will be possible in the North Bay and 0.5 inches or less will fall in the rest of the region during Wednesday's storm. On Friday, rainfall amounts are expected to be higher than Wednesday with lower elevations forecasted to receive 1-1.5 inches and higher elevations getting 2 or more inches.

In coastal areas, wind gusts will be as high as 40 mph and on Friday could be as high as 35 mph.

"Strong winds out of the south Wednesday are expected to gust from 25-30 mph in lower elevations, and potentially up to 45 mph at the coast and higher elevations," the weather service said.

The weather service said the combination of wind and rain could potentially cause trees to fall down.

Additionally, high surf is predicted to build Wednesday, with breaking waves reaching up to 22 feet long along northwest-west facing beaches by Thursday morning.

"The high surf Saturday looks smaller than Thursday, but still hazardous," the weather service said.

The weather service said a high surf warning will begin at 3 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 3 a.m. Friday.

