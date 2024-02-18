Bay Area forecast: Rain, wind advisory and flood watch

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday calls for showers and potential flooding. Heavy rain, strong winds, high surf and thunderstorms are expected.
Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the 50s on the coast, in the 50s around the bay, and in the 50s inland. Use NBC Bay Area's interactive radar to track the storm.
A strong storm is expected to arrive Sunday, with rain beginning around midday and continuing through the night, according to the NWS forecast.
That rainfall is one of the biggest concerns Sunday to Monday, with the NWS advising on social media that "[f]looding of streams, creeks, and low-lying areas is likely, with flash flooding possible."
A wind advisory and flood watch are both going into effect Sunday morning at around 10 a.m. The wind advisory is set to continue through late Monday night, while the flood watch will continue through 10 a.m. Wednesday.
