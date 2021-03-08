Bay Area Forecast: Scattered Rain, Isolated Thunderstorms Through Wednesday

Bay Area residents should be prepared for scattered rain, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts between Monday night and Wednesday night are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches in the coastal mountains and anywhere from 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches elsewhere, the weather service said. Pockets of heavy rain tied to thunderstorms could drench some areas with more than 2 inches of rainfall.

Thunderstorm cells could also produce small hail and some lightning.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 3,000 feet.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

For the latest forecast updates, visit our weather page.