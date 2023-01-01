Microclimate Forecast

Forecast Calls for Dry Start to New Year Ahead of More Bay Area Rain

By Kristofer Noceda

NBC Universal, Inc.

The greater Bay Area will see clear skies and sun on the first day of the new year and provide a break for the region from a series of storms expected to resume this week.

An atmospheric river slammed the Bay Area on Saturday, sparking a host of problems across the region including flooded roadways, landslides and outages.

The next wave of wet weather will start Monday, with another strong atmospheric river expected to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

