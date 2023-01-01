Forecast Calls for Dry Start to New Year Ahead of More Bay Area Rain

The greater Bay Area will see clear skies and sun on the first day of the new year and provide a break for the region from a series of storms expected to resume this week.

An atmospheric river slammed the Bay Area on Saturday, sparking a host of problems across the region including flooded roadways, landslides and outages.

The next wave of wet weather will start Monday, with another strong atmospheric river expected to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

So much talk of rain lately lets focus on the sunshine and seasonal temperatures we have to start 2023. Get out and enjoy today. More light rain by Monday afternoon, a brief break Tuesday before next strong atmospheric river arrives later Weds into Thursday with rain/wind. pic.twitter.com/7MW2VKb8Ls — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2023