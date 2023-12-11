bay area weather

Bay Area forecast: Wet weather to return mid to late December, forecasters say

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wet weather is expected to return to the Bay Area mid to late December, the National Weather Service said early Monday morning.

Above-average precipitation is expected even though intensity, timing, and amounts are not yet projected.

Forecasters say minor rain showers will begin Sunday in the North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz County, and Monterey.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us