Bay Area forecast: Wet weather to return mid to late December, forecasters say

Wet weather is expected to return to the Bay Area mid to late December, the National Weather Service said early Monday morning.
Above-average precipitation is expected even though intensity, timing, and amounts are not yet projected.
Forecasters say minor rain showers will begin Sunday in the North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz County, and Monterey.
