'They have to be held accountable': Bay Area residents frustrated with street takeovers

Residents say they're fed up after a large group of people on dirt bikes and ATVs rumbled through San Francisco and Oakland on Sunday.

At Valencia and 23rd streets in San Francisco, video footage showed dirt bike riders popping wheelies on the center bike lane and doing donuts in the intersection.

"It went on and on and on, and there was no stop to it," San Francisco resident Sharky Laguana said.

For more than 90 minutes, Laguana shot video of the group of about 100 bikers take over the intersection.

Just before their arrival in the Mission, they had done similar stunts in the Castro. Traffic in that neighborhood came to a crawl, with one of the cars that appeared to be associated with the motorbike group parked in the street, blocking a street car for a few minutes.

In the Mission, police did eventually show up with lights and sirens. The bikers rode off, some even doing spinouts right in front of the officers along the way.

Laguana said he's used to the occasional group of dirt bikers riding through the city, but this was next level.

"They have to be held accountable," he said. "If they're not held accountable, it's just gonna keep happening, and it's just gonna get worse."

Videos posted on social media seem to have touched a nerve with residents who say they're tired of the noisy bikes that occasionally take over parts of the city.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said city hall is well aware of the concerns raised by residents, but he said police chasing them may cause more harm than good.

In 2021 when the California Highway Patrol responded to a pack of bikers on the Bay Bridge, most escaped by riding against traffic. A passenger on one of the bikes was thrown off and killed when the motorcyclist tried hopping a median barrier to get away.

Before the Sunday mass of riders arrived in San Francisco, it's not clear if some of the same group was in Oakland.

Officers arrived in several police cars in response to reports of a robbery at a local gas station where the group was congregating. One person was taken into custody.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, no arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, a police spokesman said the department is also beginning to deploy drones to help track people in incidents like these, but he did not say if any were used on Sunday.