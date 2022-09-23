Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes

The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault.

Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it.

Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS worked in two trenches Friday to uncover what’s been going on beneath the surface.

“We’re studying the history of large earthquakes, so we are trying to find how many large earthquakes there have been in the past and how often?” she said.

It’s a process, creating maps of the trench walls and studying the sediments underground that have been broken by the fault in the past

The study is ongoing and had been planned, they just happened to schedule this excavation two days after the earthquakes.

Chad Trexler, a research geologist, also worked in the trench Friday.

"If you think about the amount of energy that it takes to move clay sized material, versus this the size of a golf ball, this is a much higher energy deposition that this. So you wouldn’t you cant easily deposit material like this directly next to material like this," he said.

