Bay Area Gets Small Dose of Rain Sunday

Bay Area residents sleeping in on Sunday morning awakened to rain falling around the region, ranging from a light drizzle to steady showers.

Rain was falling heaviest in the North Bay, where the latest measurements show 1.71 inches at Mount Tamalpais and .65 inches at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service.

San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are also getting small amounts of rain from the system, which is expected to clear out by Sunday evening, said weather service meteorologist Ryan Walburn.

0.20 inches of rain so far today at our climate site in downtown San Francisco. Monthly average for June is 0.20 so even it doesn't rain any more this month (which is certainly possible) the record books will show June 2022 as average. #AverageIsGood — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 5, 2022

Daily rain total in downtown SF now at 0.23. That is a new record for June 5th. The old record was 0.15 June 5th 1934 (ended up 0.68 for month). Image shows rain totals for the month of June in the City (note 2011) going back to 1985. Wettest June ever was 1884 with 2.57 in. pic.twitter.com/K1liYphfWt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 5, 2022

A little rain in June isn't unusual for the Bay Area, and the current system is most likely "one of the last gasps of winter storms from across the Pacific," Walburn said.