Bay Area Gets Small Dose of Rain Sunday

Bay Area residents sleeping in on Sunday morning awakened to rain falling around the region, ranging from a light drizzle to steady showers.
Rain was falling heaviest in the North Bay, where the latest measurements show 1.71 inches at Mount Tamalpais and .65 inches at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service.
San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are also getting small amounts of rain from the system, which is expected to clear out by Sunday evening, said weather service meteorologist Ryan Walburn.
A little rain in June isn't unusual for the Bay Area, and the current system is most likely "one of the last gasps of winter storms from across the Pacific," Walburn said.
