There were plenty of feel-good stories to go around that may have been lost in the roller-coaster ride that was 2022.

Take a look back at some of the Bay Area stories that left us smiling from ear to ear, wiping away happy tears or feeling inspired to go out and make a difference.

This is what you call a remarkable reunion. Roughly 12 years ago, an East Bay woman's puppy, Zoey, sadly went missing. As the years passed by, Zoey's owner, Michelle, lost hope of ever seeing her pup again. But back in February, Zoey miraculously turned up in the Central Valley.

Honestly, I'm still in shock. I definitely didn't expect this to ever happen. Michelle, Zoey's owner

It only takes one person to make a difference. Take Vince Yuen of San Francisco for example. What started as picking up litter with his daughters on their daily walks turned into a full-blown campaign to clean up trash strewn across the city.

Trash on the street, I can do that. I just go out there and pick it up. That's why it's very attractive, because it's so tangible. Vince Yuen

Another one. Much to the delight of Dub Nation, the Golden State Warriors added to their trophy collection this past summer when they defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The latest title marked Golden State's fourth in the past eight seasons.

Holy cannoli, this is crazy! Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Speaking of the Warriors, this next story shines the spotlight on former Golden State player Festus Ezeli. During an Uber ride from Sacramento to San Francisco, Ezeli and his social media followers quickly raised money for his driver who was in need of help.

I think sometimes we underestimate the will that people have to do good. Festus Ezeli

What a treat. Some curious humpback whales put on a show for a lucky group of whale watchers in Monterey Bay. The whale watching company said the behavior was "very rare" and "definitely not something we see every day."

Sometimes whales express curiosity towards our boat and boy do we feel lucky when they choose to do so. Monterey Bay Whale Watch

Lifting off into the history books. North Bay native Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft.

You’ve got three rookies that are pretty happy to be floating in space right now. Nicole Mann

Mission accomplished. Roughly one year after embarking on an extraordinary campaign to remove litter from Lake Tahoe's entire 72-mile-long shoreline, nonprofit group Clean Up the Lake wrapped up its effort, pulling out more than 25,000 pounds of trash from the beloved alpine lake.

It’s been an absolute whirlwind of hard work and good times. Colin West, Clean Up the Lake founder and executive director

Meet Phoenix and Shalaco. Using emptied parmesan cheese containers, the San Francisco couple spends part of their time spreading wildflower seeds on patches of dirt across the city. Not only do their efforts beautify the landscape, they benefit the environment.

Spending five minutes throwing seeds on the ground can literally transform a place. Phoenix

Home for the holidays. Thanks to a United Airlines employee, Polaris the dog, who was abandoned at San Francisco International Airport in the fall, found a new place to call home, just in time for the holiday season.

To be able to get the outcome that we did as a team and see that Polaris will go home to a family that will give him a good life is really a special moment for me. Vincent Passafiume, United Director of Customer Service

When Julianna Freed’s students at Walnut Creek Intermediate School learned about her cancer diagnosis, they jumped into action, making sure their beloved teacher could check off the items on her bucket list.

We got the chance to help Ms. Freed make her good days the greatest. Student of Julianna Freed

