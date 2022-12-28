There were plenty of feel-good stories to go around that may have been lost in the roller-coaster ride that was 2022.
Take a look back at some of the Bay Area stories that left us smiling from ear to ear, wiping away happy tears or feeling inspired to go out and make a difference.
Dog missing for 12 years reunited with East Bay owner
This is what you call a remarkable reunion. Roughly 12 years ago, an East Bay woman's puppy, Zoey, sadly went missing. As the years passed by, Zoey's owner, Michelle, lost hope of ever seeing her pup again. But back in February, Zoey miraculously turned up in the Central Valley.
Effort to clean up San Francisco, started by dad picking up trash with his daughters, spreads across city
It only takes one person to make a difference. Take Vince Yuen of San Francisco for example. What started as picking up litter with his daughters on their daily walks turned into a full-blown campaign to clean up trash strewn across the city.
Warriors capture another NBA title after closing out Celtics in 6 games
Another one. Much to the delight of Dub Nation, the Golden State Warriors added to their trophy collection this past summer when they defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The latest title marked Golden State's fourth in the past eight seasons.
Former Warrior rallies social media followers to help Uber driver in need
Speaking of the Warriors, this next story shines the spotlight on former Golden State player Festus Ezeli. During an Uber ride from Sacramento to San Francisco, Ezeli and his social media followers quickly raised money for his driver who was in need of help.
‘Incredibly friendly' humpback whales put on a show in Monterey Bay
What a treat. Some curious humpback whales put on a show for a lucky group of whale watchers in Monterey Bay. The whale watching company said the behavior was "very rare" and "definitely not something we see every day."
Bay Area native makes history en route to International Space Station
Lifting off into the history books. North Bay native Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft.
Nonprofit removes over 25,000 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe
Mission accomplished. Roughly one year after embarking on an extraordinary campaign to remove litter from Lake Tahoe's entire 72-mile-long shoreline, nonprofit group Clean Up the Lake wrapped up its effort, pulling out more than 25,000 pounds of trash from the beloved alpine lake.
San Francisco couple inspiring movement to plant native wildflowers
Meet Phoenix and Shalaco. Using emptied parmesan cheese containers, the San Francisco couple spends part of their time spreading wildflower seeds on patches of dirt across the city. Not only do their efforts beautify the landscape, they benefit the environment.
Dog abandoned at SFO finds new home with United employee
Home for the holidays. Thanks to a United Airlines employee, Polaris the dog, who was abandoned at San Francisco International Airport in the fall, found a new place to call home, just in time for the holiday season.
Middle school students help teacher with cancer tackle her bucket list
When Julianna Freed’s students at Walnut Creek Intermediate School learned about her cancer diagnosis, they jumped into action, making sure their beloved teacher could check off the items on her bucket list.