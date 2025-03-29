Bay Area groups rush to support Southeast Asia earthquake victims

As rescue and recovery efforts continue across the Southeast Asia earthquake zone, many people in the Bay Area with ties to both Myanmar and Thailand have been watching with worry and trying to figure out how to help.

Wai Phyo, the vice president of the Myanmar Cultural and Community Center in Union City, said Friday his group was reeling but trying to get ready to assist.

"We see people suffering from the buildings collapsing, like the bridges, temples, all these high-rise buildings and the religious buildings as well," he said.

The Myanmar Cultural and Community Center will be holding a fundraiser for victims this Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at its facility located at 33511 Western Ave. in Union City.

The owner of the popular Thai Orchid restaurant in San Jose said he's been talking with his family in Thailand who shared details about the devastation.

"No system to alert the people," the owner said. "Here they get alert for everything. People notice what happen, like an earthquake, missing child or something like that, but in Thailand we don’t have a system like that."