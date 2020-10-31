Bay Area Halloween Events Guide

Despite continuing concerns surrounding COVID-19, many are still trying to make the best of a difficult situation for the Halloween holiday by holding safe and socially-distanced (and in some cases virtual) Halloween events. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate the spooky season.
Berkeley: Halloween Fun on Fourth
- Drive by at dusk for a magical light show along Fourth Street.
- Enter your kids' costume photos online for a special prize.
- Details
Dublin: Picnic Flix Halloween Drive-In Edition
- Drive-in viewing of Hocus Pocus in the Dublin Iceland parking lot.
- Prizes for most-spirited vehicles.
- Details
Mountain View: Monster Bash
- Plaza Haunt at Pioneer Park and Civic Center Plaza, featuring spook-tacular displays, boo-tiful photo stops and startling décor.
- Details
Oakland: Halloween Jam at Children's Fairyland
- Monster Mash Parade at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with special treats for kids at end of parade.
- Details
Oakland: Meow and Howl-o-ween Drive-Thru
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. 8323 Baldwin Street
- Kids and pets can stop by and say Howl-O to East Bay SPCA animals and enjoy some sweet treats.
- Second location in Dublin at 4651 Gleason Drive.
- Details
Pleasanton: Halloween Boo-Bash
- Two drive-in movies at the Alameda County Fairgrounds
- 5:45 p.m. movie: Hotel Transylvania
- 8:30 p.m. movie: Sleepy Hollow
- Details
Pleasanton: Pirates of Emerson Haunted Theme Park
- Located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, this year's haunted park has transitioned to a drive-thru experience.
- Details
Redwood City: Trunk or Treat Drive Boo
- 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Decorated cars and tricked-out trunks, I Spy game and treat bag.
- Reservation required.
- Details
San Francisco: Sloth-o-ween at SF Zoo
- Guests are encouraged to show up in their Halloween costumes for a self-guided walk around the zoo. Features five sloth-themed haunted houses.
- Details
San Jose: Dead Time Dreams Haunted Attractions
- 7:30 p.m. at Tully Road and Capitol Expressway.
- Immersive open air fright walk through Horror Alley.
- Details
San Mateo: Halloween at Par 3
- 5 p.m. kids' costume parade along golf course plus goodie bags.
- 6 p.m. drive-in movie: Goosebumps 2
- 9:30 p.m. drive-in movie: Halloween
- Details
San Rafael: Spooktacular Drive-Thru
- $10 admission per car
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at 10 Avenue of the Flags
- Fair food faves, Halloween goodies and more courtesy of the Marin County Fair.
- Details
Sonoma: Halloween at Cornerstone
- 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Candy stations for kids and fall-themed cocktails for adults at this wine country marketplace and art-inspired garden.
- Details
Walnut Creek: ALOE-ween at the Garden
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Pumpkin scavenger hunt in the garden, free Halloween professional digital portraits and more at Ruth Bancroft Garden.
- Food Drive supporting the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano – bring non-perishable/canned food items.
- Details
Woodside: Howl at the Moon at Filoli Gardens
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Come in costume and bring a flashlight as you tour the gardens.
- Join in a scavenger hunt and other spooky findings.
- Details
Virtual: DogFest Bay Area: Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites
- 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. online event
- Halloween-themed, canine-centric celebration of canine friends and heroes.
- Fun canine activity demonstrations, costume contest, get a pupdate from San Jose Sharks puppy Finn and more.
- Details
Virtual: Halloween Hoopla
- 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Interactive performances for kids.
- Online costume parade.
- Details
Virtual: Once in a Blue Moon Halloween Telescope Viewing
- 9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. via Facebook Live on the Chabot Space and Science Center page
- Join the live stream for a rare blue moon viewing. This will be the first Blue Moon on Halloween since 1944.
- Details