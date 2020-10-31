Bay Area Halloween Events Guide

Despite continuing concerns surrounding COVID-19, many are still trying to make the best of a difficult situation for the Halloween holiday by holding safe and socially-distanced (and in some cases virtual) Halloween events. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate the spooky season.

Berkeley: Halloween Fun on Fourth

  • Drive by at dusk for a magical light show along Fourth Street.
  • Enter your kids' costume photos online for a special prize.
  • Details

Dublin: Picnic Flix Halloween Drive-In Edition

  • Drive-in viewing of Hocus Pocus in the Dublin Iceland parking lot.
  • Prizes for most-spirited vehicles.
  • Details

Mountain View: Monster Bash

  • Plaza Haunt at Pioneer Park and Civic Center Plaza, featuring spook-tacular displays, boo-tiful photo stops and startling décor.
  • Details

Oakland: Halloween Jam at Children's Fairyland

  • Monster Mash Parade at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with special treats for kids at end of parade.
  • Details

Oakland: Meow and Howl-o-ween Drive-Thru

  • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. 8323 Baldwin Street
  • Kids and pets can stop by and say Howl-O to East Bay SPCA animals and enjoy some sweet treats.
  • Second location in Dublin at 4651 Gleason Drive.
  • Details

Pleasanton: Halloween Boo-Bash

  • Two drive-in movies at the Alameda County Fairgrounds
  • 5:45 p.m. movie: Hotel Transylvania
  • 8:30 p.m. movie: Sleepy Hollow
  • Details

Pleasanton: Pirates of Emerson Haunted Theme Park

  • Located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, this year's haunted park has transitioned to a drive-thru experience.
  • Details

Redwood City: Trunk or Treat Drive Boo

  • 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Decorated cars and tricked-out trunks, I Spy game and treat bag.
  • Reservation required.
  • Details

San Francisco: Sloth-o-ween at SF Zoo

  • Guests are encouraged to show up in their Halloween costumes for a self-guided walk around the zoo. Features five sloth-themed haunted houses.
  • Details

San Jose: Dead Time Dreams Haunted Attractions

  • 7:30 p.m. at Tully Road and Capitol Expressway.
  • Immersive open air fright walk through Horror Alley.
  • Details

San Mateo: Halloween at Par 3

  • 5 p.m. kids' costume parade along golf course plus goodie bags.
  • 6 p.m. drive-in movie: Goosebumps 2
  • 9:30 p.m. drive-in movie: Halloween
  • Details

San Rafael: Spooktacular Drive-Thru

  • $10 admission per car
  • 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at 10 Avenue of the Flags
  • Fair food faves, Halloween goodies and more courtesy of the Marin County Fair.
  • Details

Sonoma: Halloween at Cornerstone

  • 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Candy stations for kids and fall-themed cocktails for adults at this wine country marketplace and art-inspired garden.
  • Details

Walnut Creek: ALOE-ween at the Garden

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Pumpkin scavenger hunt in the garden, free Halloween professional digital portraits and more at Ruth Bancroft Garden.
  • Food Drive supporting the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano – bring non-perishable/canned food items.
  • Details

Woodside: Howl at the Moon at Filoli Gardens

  • 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Come in costume and bring a flashlight as you tour the gardens.
  • Join in a scavenger hunt and other spooky findings.
  • Details

Virtual: DogFest Bay Area: Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites

  • 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. online event
  • Halloween-themed, canine-centric celebration of canine friends and heroes.
  • Fun canine activity demonstrations, costume contest, get a pupdate from San Jose Sharks puppy Finn and more.
  • Details

Virtual: Halloween Hoopla

  • 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Interactive performances for kids.
  • Online costume parade.
  • Details

Virtual: Once in a Blue Moon Halloween Telescope Viewing

  • 9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. via Facebook Live on the Chabot Space and Science Center page
  • Join the live stream for a rare blue moon viewing. This will be the first Blue Moon on Halloween since 1944.
  • Details
View this post on Instagram

🎃🌝 Celebrate Halloween with a Once in a Blue Moon: Halloween Virtual Telescope Viewing! This Halloween, we are celebrating a sight that only comes around once in a blue moon. The last time we had a full moon on Halloween was in 2001, and this year is extra special with a rare blue moon. This will be the first blue moon on Halloween since 1944. Celebrate this special night with Chabot’s astronomers for a very rare virtual telescope viewing. The Once in a Blue Moon: Halloween Virtual Telescope Viewing starts at 9 p.m. on October 31. RSVP link in bio. Together, we will observe and learn about the blue moon with a presentation and a virtual look through Chabot’s most powerful telescope, Nellie. Weather permitting, we will see the Moon, Mars and more deep sky objects. #halloween #bluemoon #astronomy

A post shared by Chabot Space & Science Center (@chabotspace) on

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us