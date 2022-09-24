Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!

Berkeley: Halloween Family Parade and Costume Contest

Address: San Pablo Park, 2800 Park Street, Berkeley, CA 94702

Time and Date: Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Website: berekleyca.gov

The City of Berkeley is bringing back its costume contest event in addition to it's annual parade this Halloween.

The event will feature a parade around the park, several costume contests and a Halloween show.

Newark: Fear Overload Scream Park

Address: 2086 Newpark Mall, Newark, CA 94560

Dates: Select nights from Oct. 7 through Nov. 5

Website: fearoverload.com

The annual Halloween attraction has returned but to a new location in Newark.

This Halloween attraction offers walk-throughs that will be filled with scares and the return of their trained actors in costume to scare the guests.

Oakland: Boo at the Zoo

Address: 9777 Golf Links Road Oakland, CA 94605

Dates: Oct. 22 through Oct. 31

Website: oaklandzoo.org.

Oakland Zoo's popular Boo at the Zoo event returns for another year for the whole family to enjoy.

The event features a spooky animal-themed scavenger hunt and a costume contest.

Oakland: Halloween Jam at Children's Fairyland

Address: 699 Bellevue Ave, Oakland, CA 94610

Dates: Oct. 21 through Oct. 31

Website: fairyland.org

Looking for a family-friendly event? Then this one is for you.

Children's Fairyland annual event returns with live performances and puppet shows that are free with park admission.

Pleasanton: Pirates of Emerson Haunted Theme Park

Address: Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Dates: Select nights from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31

Website: piratesofemerson.com

Located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, the annual Halloween haunted park has returned.

This event will feature haunted attractions for people to scream their heads off!

Santa Clara: California Great America's Tricks and Treats

Address: 4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 30

Website: cagreatamerica.com

This year, California's Great America has replaced its popular Halloween Haunt event with a more family-friendly event called "Tricks and Treats"

Theme Park officials said the event will feature shows, interactive characters, seasonal treats and candy.

Let the Spooky Season Begin! 🤩🎃

Introducing Tricks and Treats, our all-new, larger-than-life Halloween event packed with fun and family-friendly eeriness. Exciting shows, interactive characters, plus seasonal treats, drinks, and, of course, candy! pic.twitter.com/n9t1SMiCsK — California's Great America (@CAGreatAmerica) September 23, 2022

San Jose: Unhinged: Nightshade's Curse at Winchester Mystery House

Address: 525 S. Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA

Dates: Select nights from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31

Website: winchestermysteryhouse.com

The famous Winchester Mystery House is bringing back its popular Halloween attraction following a two-year hiatus.

Officials said their haunt through the mansion will include multiple routes.

Vallejo: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's Fright Fest

Address: 1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 31

Website: sixflags.com/discoverykingdom

Six Flags annual Halloween event returns for another year.

The event will feature haunted attractions, scare zones, entertainment shows and Halloween themed rides.

Recently, NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero Saab got a chance to go to one of the newest attractions. You can see that in the video below.

Halloween season is in full swing at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, where a scary, new attraction opens. Ginger Conejero Saab carefully takes a live tour.

They said all NEW FRIGHT FEST EXPERIENCE..



well..



You can find us here....



waiting...



11 days till Fright Fest. pic.twitter.com/3Syp17vzqt — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) September 13, 2022

Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.