18 deaths in South Bay may be linked to Bay Area heat wave, coroner says

The Santa Clara County coroner is investigating 18 deaths over the past nine days that may be linked to the scorching temperatures.
While officials examine the cause of the deaths, the Bay Area heat wave continued on Thursday.
NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo takes a look at how locals beat the heat in his report in the video above.
Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather to get your full Microclimate forecast.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.