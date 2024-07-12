Santa Clara County

18 deaths in South Bay may be linked to Bay Area heat wave, coroner says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Santa Clara County coroner is investigating 18 deaths over the past nine days that may be linked to the scorching temperatures.

While officials examine the cause of the deaths, the Bay Area heat wave continued on Thursday.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo takes a look at how locals beat the heat

