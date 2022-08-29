heat

Bay Area Will Heat Up for Labor Day Weekend

By Bay City News

Heat_Advisory_Across_Bay_Area_as_Triple_Digit_Temperatures_L

The National Weather Service said Sunday night people in the Bay Area should expect a "robust" warming trend to start Thursday and continue throughout Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures in some areas could range from 90 to 110 degrees.

Interior areas will see moderate to high and potentially very high heat risk by the weekend. The peak of the heat event will be Sunday and Monday. Coastal areas will likely be cooler under the influence of the marine layer.

California Aug 25

California Phasing Out Gas Vehicles in Climate Change Fight

Business Aug 15

How to Keep Up With Distressing Climate News and Take Care of Your Mental Health, According to Experts

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to hot daytime temperatures, overnight low temperatures will remain warm inland and in higher elevations.

The NWS said the elderly, sick and homeless are the most vulnerable during a heat wave and suggests people check on them. It also suggests that daytime outdoor events be rescheduled to avoid the hotter parts of the day (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Check the forecast at https://twitter.com/NWSBayArea

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

heatbay area weatherLabor Day
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us