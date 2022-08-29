Bay Area Will Heat Up for Labor Day Weekend

The National Weather Service said Sunday night people in the Bay Area should expect a "robust" warming trend to start Thursday and continue throughout Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures in some areas could range from 90 to 110 degrees.

Interior areas will see moderate to high and potentially very high heat risk by the weekend. The peak of the heat event will be Sunday and Monday. Coastal areas will likely be cooler under the influence of the marine layer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to hot daytime temperatures, overnight low temperatures will remain warm inland and in higher elevations.

The NWS said the elderly, sick and homeless are the most vulnerable during a heat wave and suggests people check on them. It also suggests that daytime outdoor events be rescheduled to avoid the hotter parts of the day (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Check the forecast at https://twitter.com/NWSBayArea