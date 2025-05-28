Bay Area heat wave: How hot will it get?

The Bay Area will endure the season's first mini-heat wave at the end of this week, with temperatures topping 100 degrees in some inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The entire region will experience a warming trend starting Thursday.

That trend will peak on Friday, when high temperatures are expected to range from the 90s to the low 100s, prompting a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and the Central Coast.

"Places like Livermore, Concord, and then Santa Rosa, you know, the far interior areas, are expected to get up to near 100 on Friday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass. "That will be our hottest day, with slight cooling into the weekend."

Gass said very far inland areas, like Brentwood and Discovery Bay, could see temperatures touch 106 degrees.

In addition to the Heat Advisory, the weather service is warning of an elevated fire risk on Friday and Saturday due to the low relative humidity and prevalence of dry vegetation throughout the region.

Thankfully, however, calm winds are expected during the most intense part of the heat wave.

"We are expecting the winds to remain relatively light. The relative humidity values will remain relatively low, but we won't have the wind component to add to it," Gass said.

Also, people may be able to find relief from the heat at many beaches, as the forecast calls for a persistent, shallow marine layer that will help keep the coast cool, he said.

After Saturday, the heat really begins to subside and cool temperatures below seasonal averages are expected to settle in on Monday and Tuesday.

