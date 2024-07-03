Weather service labels Bay Area heat wave an ‘exceptionally dangerous situation'

The prolonged heat wave gripping the Bay Area to start July has created an "exceptionally dangerous situation" that has the potential to turn deadly, the National Weather Service said.

"Several days of temperatures well above normal will lead to compounding effects among people and infrastructure, with the possibility of numerous heat related fatalities," the weather service said in a statement. "It cannot be stressed enough that while one day at these temperatures may be manageable for some, an event of this scale, magnitude, and longevity will likely rival anything we've seen in the last 18 years."

An exceptionally dangerous situation is underway as we enter a potentially deadly, historic, and prolonged heat event. Protect yourself during excessive heat and stay #WeatherReady. https://t.co/alBAaph8rU pic.twitter.com/jXSZqTNdfi — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 2, 2024

The weather service urged people to take the proper precautions, such as drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and cooling down in locations with air conditioning.

"Heat is the number one weather related killer in the United States," the weather service said in a statement. "By this weekend, it is VERY LIKELY that we add to that statistic if preparations are not taken seriously."

People thinking about heading to the beach to cool off should be extra cautious, the weather service warned. Despite the sizzling air temperatures, water temperatures in the bay and along the coast are still running cold.

Thinking of flocking to the coast to beat the heat? Cold water shock can be just as severe and dangerous from water temperatures of 50-60°F as it is from water at 35°F. pic.twitter.com/vhwz5r8kZC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 3, 2024