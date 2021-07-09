Bay Area Heat Wave: Triple Digits to Bake Inland Areas

Parts of the Bay Area are in for a scorching weekend.

The inland East Bay valleys, much of the North Bay and most of the South Bay will face high temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to about 110 degrees.

The sizzling temperatures prompted the National Weather Service to issue two heat-related alerts: an excessive heat warning for the inland East Bay, pockets of the North Bay, and higher elevations in the South Bay and along the Peninsula as well as a heat advisory for Santa Clara Valley and the North Bay valleys. Both weather alerts will be in effect from noon Friday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

After making some finer adjustments to the forecast we have included the North Bay Valleys in the Heat Advisory.



Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories go in effect this afternoon.



Be sure to find ways to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay safe this weekend.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/HnJ64VMB7L — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 9, 2021

Friday's forecast! Dangerously hot conditions are likely to impact interior & higher elevation locations of the San Francisco Bay Area through this upcoming weekend. Onshore flow will likely provide relief to the coast & areas around the immediate bay shoreline. #CAHeat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1NpwbMWkEr — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 9, 2021

Brentwood is expected to be one of the hottest places, with highs soaring to around 110 degrees during the heat wave, according to the weather service.

Spots along the immediate coast and close to San Francisco Bay will be spared from the extreme heat.

As with any heat wave, people are encouraged to limit their outdoor activity during the hottest time of the day, drink plenty of fluids, and keep a watchful eye on children, the elderly and pets.

Due to the heat and high demand sweeping the state, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday.