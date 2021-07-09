bay area weather

Bay Area Heat Wave: Triple Digits to Bake Inland Areas

Weekend heat wave triggers heat advisory for North Bay and South Bay valleys as well as an excessive heat warning for areas away from the immediate coast and bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

Parts of the Bay Area are in for a scorching weekend.

The inland East Bay valleys, much of the North Bay and most of the South Bay will face high temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to about 110 degrees.

The sizzling temperatures prompted the National Weather Service to issue two heat-related alerts: an excessive heat warning for the inland East Bay, pockets of the North Bay, and higher elevations in the South Bay and along the Peninsula as well as a heat advisory for Santa Clara Valley and the North Bay valleys. Both weather alerts will be in effect from noon Friday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Brentwood is expected to be one of the hottest places, with highs soaring to around 110 degrees during the heat wave, according to the weather service.

Spots along the immediate coast and close to San Francisco Bay will be spared from the extreme heat.

As with any heat wave, people are encouraged to limit their outdoor activity during the hottest time of the day, drink plenty of fluids, and keep a watchful eye on children, the elderly and pets.

Due to the heat and high demand sweeping the state, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday.

