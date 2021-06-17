bay area weather

Here's How Hot It Could Get Thursday in the Bay Area

Several Bay Area cities are expected to surpass 100 degrees

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Summer hasn't even officially started, but extreme heat will roast the Bay Area Thursday afternoon.

Here's a look at just how hot it could get in various locations, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Cloverdale: 107 degrees
  • Santa Rosa: 103 degrees
  • Napa: 99 degrees
  • Fairfield: 106 degrees
  • San Rafael: 100 degrees
  • Concord: 107 degrees
  • San Francisco: 81 degrees
  • Livermore: 106 degrees
  • Half Moon Bay: 77 degrees
  • San Jose: 98 degrees
  • Santa Cruz: 94 degrees
  • Hollister: 98 degrees
  • Monterey: 80 degrees

The sizzling heat could break several record highs across the Bay Area.

Much of the region is under either a heat advisory or excessive heat warning.

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A Spare the Air alert has also been issued.

When the temperatures begin to rise, it's important to know what you should and shouldn't do to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some tips.

