Here's How Hot It Could Get Thursday in the Bay Area

Summer hasn't even officially started, but extreme heat will roast the Bay Area Thursday afternoon.

Here's a look at just how hot it could get in various locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloverdale: 107 degrees

Santa Rosa: 103 degrees

Napa: 99 degrees

Fairfield: 106 degrees

San Rafael: 100 degrees

Concord: 107 degrees

San Francisco: 81 degrees

Livermore: 106 degrees

Half Moon Bay: 77 degrees

San Jose: 98 degrees

Santa Cruz: 94 degrees

Hollister: 98 degrees

Monterey: 80 degrees

The sizzling heat could break several record highs across the Bay Area.

Several record highs are on the line today. Be careful out there this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/sTwygKQlfU — Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) June 17, 2021

Much of the region is under either a heat advisory or excessive heat warning.

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A Spare the Air alert has also been issued.

When the temperatures begin to rise, it's important to know what you should and shouldn't do to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some tips.