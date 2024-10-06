Bay Area heat wave: Residents urged to exercise heat safety

As a brutal heat wave continued in the Bay Area Sunday, officials issued an alert urging residents and people attending a popular San Francisco music festival to exercise heat safety.

Hazardous heat conditions will be present until 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. The agency predicted what it described as dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 degrees in some areas.

Attendees at the popular Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco should take extra precautions to stay safe Sunday by drinking plenty of water and spending as much time in the shade as possible, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

Residents should limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening, stay hydrated, take cooling breaks and never leave pets or children in vehicles, according to the weather service.

An excessive heat warning is in place for Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. The warning also affects mountains of the North Bay, Santa Cruz and interior Monterey.