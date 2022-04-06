Bay Area Heat Wave: Temperatures to Reach 80s and 90s This Week

A heat wave forecast for the Bay Area is still on track to heat up the region from Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be 5 to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s at the coast, and 80s to near 90 for inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the heat wave will ramp up and could break a few records, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s at the coast and upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

On Friday, the heat will persist but gradually cool, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s at the coast and 80s to lower 90s inland.

The weekend will bring cooler weather, and the temperature will change from Thursday to Saturday by 15 to 25 degrees, the weather service said.

By early next week, highs are forecast to be in the 60s.