bay area weather

Bay Area faces high fire danger, possible power shutoffs on Election Day

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some Bay Area voters could end up checking election results in the dark Tuesday night as PG&E warns thousands of customers of potential power shutoffs to limit the threat of wildfires.

Several parts of the Bay Area are under a red flag warning, and one voting location in the Oakland Hills closed due to the threat of extreme fire.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Oakland fire crews along with partner agencies pre-positioned firefighting equipment, bracing for wind gusts to pick up in the hills.

The intense winds and wildfire risk prompted PG&E to prepare for planned power shutoffs after voting closes. The shutoffs could potentially impact thousands of customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Visit PG&E's website for the latest updates.

bay area weather 5 hours ago

Another round of powerful, dry winds to raise wildfire risk across California

Decision 2024 8 hours ago

Alameda County voting center closes due to red flag warning

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherPG&E
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us