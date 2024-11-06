Bay Area faces high fire danger, possible power shutoffs on Election Day

Some Bay Area voters could end up checking election results in the dark Tuesday night as PG&E warns thousands of customers of potential power shutoffs to limit the threat of wildfires.

Several parts of the Bay Area are under a red flag warning, and one voting location in the Oakland Hills closed due to the threat of extreme fire.

Oakland fire crews along with partner agencies pre-positioned firefighting equipment, bracing for wind gusts to pick up in the hills.

The intense winds and wildfire risk prompted PG&E to prepare for planned power shutoffs after voting closes. The shutoffs could potentially impact thousands of customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties.

