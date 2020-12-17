Bay Area Hospitals Distribute Pfizer Vaccine, as Moderna is On the Verge of Approval

We're on the verge of having two vaccines approved for emergency use to fight the covid-19 pandemic. The FDA's vaccine advisory board overwhelmingly recommended approval for Moderna's vaccine - and they could give final approval within the next day or so.

That comes as hospitals across the Bay Area are already distributing the Pfizer vaccine, or getting ready to. At Stanford Health, staff will begin to give shots from the newly arrived Ppfizer vaccine to staff Thursday.

Hospitals currently have strict COVID-19 protocols, but Stanford shared video of its first batch arriving Thursday.

Hospital personnel put the boxed vials in a special, deep freeze refrigerator to keep them at negative 94-degrees Fahrenheit.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved for emergency use, it may turn out to be easier to distribute.

That's because it can be stored in more standard freezers, unlike the Pfizer version that requires it to be stored in special equipment that keeps it cold.

"It will make it easier for us to expand vaccinations to different parts of our system,” said Tim Morrison of Stanford Healthcare School of Medicine.

The first shipments of vaccines come as the Bay Area, and the rest of the state, is getting hit hard with a winter wave of infections.

Public health officials say the vaccines are a ray of hope, but thorough hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks will continue for several months.

At least until a large percentage of the whole population is vaccinated.