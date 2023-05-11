Bay Area Immigration Advocates Prepare to Help Migrants as Title 42 Expires

With the expiration of Title 42, local immigration advocates say they're preparing for a significant increase of migrants at the southern border – with some ending up in the South Bay.

"You see our Rapid Response sign behind us. It usually says 'protect our community.' Today it says 'welcome our community' because they are our brothers and sisters," said Maritza Maldonado, founder and executive director of Amigos de Guadalupe.

The Rapid Response Network of Santa Clara County is among those working to find temporary housing, food and legal assistance for migrants when needed.

Advocates like Gina Guevara, who immigrated from Venezuela six years ago, said she's ready to help.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I’m honored to play a role where I can welcome families into our communities," she said, through a translator. "I have advocated for issues affecting our immigrant families so they can have similar opportunities to the ones I had."

The White House said the new rule – Title 8 – opens up more legal pathways to migration but also creates new restrictions on seeking asylum.

Starting overnight, people must prove they sought protection in another country along the way and were denied before attempting to cross into the US.

Title 8 also cracks down on illegal crossings. Those caught would not only be deported immediately but would be barred from attempting to reenter legally for at least five years.

Like much of immigration law, it is not cut and dry and there are a few exceptions, adding confusion for the already backlogged immigration courts.

Back in the Bay Area, San Jose is also making plans for how it will assist in the process if needed. Local leaders on Thursday called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to secure more federal funding and send state funds for the resources needed.

"We are one of the safest and most diverse communities in the country and we value what all our residents contribute," Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Susan Ellenberg said. "We will be steadfast in our work to connect people in need with services they require."