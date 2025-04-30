A recent Wallethub study ranked Bay Area cities No. 2 with the biggest inflation problems in the U.S.

The study compared the inflation rates of 23 metropolitan areas in the U.S., both yearly and monthly. The metrics observed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) changes of each area.

The Baltimore-Columbia-Towson area in Maryland ranked No. 1 in inflation problems ahead of the Bay Area at No. 2.

The Bay Area was followed by Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland at No. 3.

However, when comparing the CPI changes from the latest month to two months before, San Francisco ranked No. 1, followed by Baltimore at No. 2. When analyzing the CPI change from the latest month to one year ago, New York City and San Diego tied at No. 1.

This comes despite U.S. inflation rates lowering in March at 2.4%, which is still above the target rate of 2%.

Top 10 Cities With the Biggest Inflation Problems (via Wallethub)

Rank Metropolitan Area Total Score CPI Change (Latest month vs. 2 months before) CPI Change (Latest month vs. 1 year ago) 1 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 82.47 1.50% 3.20% 2 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 80.36 1.80% 2.70% 3 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 78.41 1.40% 3.10% 4 San Diego-Carlsbad, CA 77.27 0.80% 3.80% 5 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 74.84 1.40% 2.90% 6 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 68.67 0.50% 3.70% 7 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 68.18 0.40% 3.80% 8 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 66.07 0.70% 3.30% 9 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 65.26 0.90% 3.00% 10 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 60.88 1.10% 2.50%