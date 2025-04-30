Economy

Bay Area inflation problems rank second in the US

Bay Area cities ranked No. 2 after the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson area in Maryland based on consumer price index changes

By Faiza Ashar

NBC Universal, Inc.

A recent Wallethub study ranked Bay Area cities No. 2 with the biggest inflation problems in the U.S.

The study compared the inflation rates of 23 metropolitan areas in the U.S., both yearly and monthly. The metrics observed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) changes of each area.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Baltimore-Columbia-Towson area in Maryland ranked No. 1 in inflation problems ahead of the Bay Area at No. 2.

The Bay Area was followed by Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland at No. 3.

Economy Mar 28

Tariffs and big purchases: Examining what comes next amid inflation concerns

news Feb 28

Americans are suffering from ‘sticker shock' — here's how to adjust

However, when comparing the CPI changes from the latest month to two months before, San Francisco ranked No. 1, followed by Baltimore at No. 2. When analyzing the CPI change from the latest month to one year ago, New York City and San Diego tied at No. 1.

This comes despite U.S. inflation rates lowering in March at 2.4%, which is still above the target rate of 2%.

Top 10 Cities With the Biggest Inflation Problems (via Wallethub)

RankMetropolitan AreaTotal ScoreCPI Change (Latest month vs. 2 months before)CPI Change (Latest month vs. 1 year ago)
1Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD82.471.50%3.20%
2San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA80.361.80%2.70%
3Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD78.411.40%3.10%
4San Diego-Carlsbad, CA77.270.80%3.80%
5Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL74.841.40%2.90%
6Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI68.670.50%3.70%
7New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA68.180.40%3.80%
8Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI66.070.70%3.30%
9Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA65.260.90%3.00%
10Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA60.881.10%2.50%

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Economy
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us