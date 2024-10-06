Bay Area Jewish, Arab communities hold Oct 7 commemorative events

Songs of healing soothed broken hearts on Saturday at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills as Jewish community members took time to reflect on the upcoming anniversary of the October 7 attack.

Two Israeli-Americans—one a singer, the other a spiritual counselor and author—led a concert aimed at bringing light and hope to people overcome by what they described as darkness and despair.

"That horrible destruction and death and suffering and all the pain and loss that's come with it both for Jews in Israel, for the Palestinians, for the Lebanese, all those innocents we hold in our heart tonight," said Heath Watenmaker.

Watenmaker said the concert was meant to embrace the various emotions many in the community have felt over the past year.

"It was really about taking a moment to sit with however we are feeling, regardless of our political beliefs, regardless of which side of the political spectrum we were on. We wanted a space for people to come and sit and grieve and mourn and maybe heal and hope as well," he said.

Separately, a sold-out benefit concert for Gaza was held in Oakland.

The event brought 450 people to the Islamic Cultural Center of Northern California to raise $1 million for Gaza.

"This event in the Bay Area is just one of those to send as much money as we can," said Rami Abdel Karim, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

The concert was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement and the Arab Resources and Organization Center, with all the proceeds going to the Middle Eastern Children's Alliance. The Alliance is a nonprofit organization aimed at providing critical aid to Gazan families displaced by the war.

The concert, "A Year of Genocide, A Year of Resistance," was held the night before a rally in San Francisco. The rally will be held in the city's Mission District on Sunday, followed by a "Week of Rage" across college campuses organized by Students for Justice in Palestine.

"Today is the benefit concert. Tomorrow is the all-out for Palestine and Lebanon, commemorating one year of genocide, one year of resistance of our people," said Karim.

On Sunday and Monday, Jewish communities across the Bay Area are also planning a series of commemorative events, workshops, and vigils.