Bay Area's Jewish community raise concerns over federal funding freeze

The rise in antisemitism following the Oct. 7 attacks in 2023 is still leaving many Bay Area Jewish institutions on edge.

Now, the local Jewish groups are concerned for their safety following a federal funding freeze that helps Jewish institutions pay for security measures.

According to the Jewish Community Federation, a 30-day pause by the Trump Administration on FEMA’s nonprofit security grant program is impacting a dozen Jewish institutions that rely on the grant money to enhanced security measures, leaving some buildings vulnerable to hate crimes.

The incidents becoming more commonplace following the Oct. 7 attacks.

“They feel like they’re safety has been threatened assaults on the streets,” said Rebecca Randall with the Jewish Community Federation.

Randall said that Jewish institutions across the Bay Area have already spent millions of dollars, adding security enhancements to buildings.

The groups expecting to get reimbursed by the federal government which at the moment appears uncertain.

“They’ve used the money to upgrade physical infrastructure of buildings,” Randall said.

But some help may be on the way for Jewish organizations. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that a $76 million grant for faith-based groups to enhance security at local buildings.

Newsom released the following statement:

“Today more than ever, our state stands together to support our communities. Californians deserve the right to worship, love, and gather safely, without fear of violence.”

More than 20 Bay Area Jewish organizations will receive $5 million from these grants.

Rabbi Mark Bloom said that Jewish organizations will need all the help they can get with so much uncertainty when it comes to funding at the federal level.