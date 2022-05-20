coronavirus

Bay Area Kids 5-11 Line Up to Get COVID-19 Booster Shots

By Stephanie Magallon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster, children ages 5-11 headed to vaccination sites across the Bay Area Friday to get the shot.

Several families NBC Bay Area spoke with said they made a booster appointment as soon as they saw the FDA approval come down. A few students even got out of school for an hour or two to get their shot.

Zoe Shepherd, 11, was among the first children to get a booster shot in Santa Clara County.

“I have been on my phone trying to get registered for the last couple days," Jessica Shepherd, Zoe's mom, said. "It just opened up this morning, so I tried to grab the first spot that I could."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Many said they've been keeping an eye on the latest surge and thought sooner was better than later, especially those with trips planned for the summer.

"The latest omicron wave just seems to be hitting California, and so we want him to be safe and get his immunity up," parent Mangest Bhinbarkal said.

coronavirus May 19

CDC Urges Pfizer Booster for Children Ages 5 to 11

covid testing May 20

CDC Recommends Travelers Get Tested for COVID Before and After Flying

The FDA approval comes as California's positivity rate hits 6% and the state is reporting more than 9,000 cases per day.

"We're seeing over 1,000 cases a day, which is up as much as 10 times more than what we're seeing in the past," said Dr. Ahmad Kamal, director of healthcare preparedness for Santa Clara County.

Some experts and parents say, for now, they're not convinced boosters are a necessity for the 5-11 age group.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 booster shots
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us