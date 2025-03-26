Business

5 Bay Area Kohl's stores set to close for good this weekend

Kohl's plans to shut down five additional stores in California

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Kohl's store.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Department store retailer Kohl's will shutter five underperforming stores in the Bay Area this weekend.

The five local stores set to close for good after business on Saturday are:

  • Fremont – 43782 Christy St.
  • Mountain View – 350 Showers Dr.
  • Napa – 1116 First St.
  • Pleasanton – 4525 Rosewood Dr.
  • San Rafael – 5010 Northgate Dr.

Back in January, the Wisconsin-based retailer said they "believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base" but that "these specific locations were underperforming stores."

In addition to the Bay Area locations, Kohl's plans to close five other stores in California.

  • Balboa (San Diego) – 5505 Balboa Ave.
  • Encinitas – 134 North El Camino Real
  • Point West (Sacramento) – 1896 Arden Way
  • San Luis Obispo – 205 Madonna Rd.
  • Westchester – 8739 South Sepulveda Blvd.

