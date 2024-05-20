San Francisco and Oakland's population sizes grew slightly between 2022 and 2023 while San Jose's dipped, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

San Francisco's population in July 2022 was 807,774, according to Census Bureau data. It was up to 808,988 the following July, marking a 0.2% bump.

Oakland saw a 0.4% population uptick during that timeframe, moving from 434,568 to 436,504.

San Jose's population of 972,082 fell to 969,655 over that 12-month span, a 0.2% drop.

As for California's two largest cities, Los Angeles' population dipped marginally from 3,822,782 to 3,820,914 while San Diego's climbed slightly from 1,387,378 to 1,388,320.

Of the 15 largest cities in the state, Irvine had the biggest population jump at 0.6% – 312,820 to 314,621 – while Long Beach had the biggest drop at 0.8% – 452,931 to 449,468.