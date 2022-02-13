RAIN

Bay Area Locations See Below-Average Rainfall in January

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service on Sunday released a tally of January precipitation levels for a number of Bay Area cities that clearly confirms what most residents have been noticing: 2022 is off to a dry start.

Since Jan. 1, multiple locations are in the negative in terms of inches of rainfall, with the range being from -3.41 inches below normal in King City to -8.77 inches below normal in Santa Rosa.

The rest of the numbers are as follows: Lake Berryessa (-7.70), Monterey (-5.95), Oakland (-5.50), Salinas (-3.66), San Francisco (-5.67) and San Jose (-3.87).

