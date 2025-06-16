Bay Area man reported missing in India is found alive, family says

The man who grew up in Northern California and was reported missing after going on a hike in India was found alive, family members said.

Family members reported that 44-year-old Samuel Vengrinovich was last seen in the early afternoon hours of Friday, June 6, after heading out on a glacial trek on Mount Triund near Dharamsala, India, in the foothills of the Himalayas.

"After nine days of intense searching in the remote Himalayas, Samuel has been found alive. A HUGE miracle," the family said.

Samuel's sister, Natasha Vengrinovich, who lives in San Francisco, originally spoke with NBC Bay Area on Wednesday.

She shared that her brother, who is eight years her senior, grew up in Fremont, attended Mission San Jose High School, and went to college at San Francisco State. Natasha said her brother moved to Israel in 2015, and then moved away when the war started in 2023. She said she believes her brother has been living in India for the past eight months.

In a family group text on Wednesday, June 4, Samuel had told the family that he had the opportunity to hear the Dalai Lama speak that morning and was excited to share the details, Natsasha said.

"And then Thursday, he texted us saying ‘I’m gonna go on a hike’ and then we started talking about doing a family reunion next month," she continued, adding that the last time they heard from him was talking about a future family reunion in Florida.

Natasha described her brother as a yogi and a calming presence.

"He really, like, helped me stay calm a lot. He would be like ‘It’s OK man, it's OK, everything is going to be OK,'" she explained

Samuel's family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the private search in the remote area. The family said they still need to raise money to pay the search company.

"We urgently need help to cover the immediate costs of the rescue operation. The incredible teams who searched for Samuel, day and night, require payment now, regardless of the outcome," the post read. "In addition, Samuel faces significant medical care and hospitalization for his injuries, along with flights to reunite him with his family."

The family has raised over $64,000, intending to reach $100,000.