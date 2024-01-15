MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Bay Area to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

To mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many people in the Bay Area will participate in a national day of service.

MLK Day is the only federal holiday which is a national day of service, designated as such to not only recognize and honor the late civil rights hero but to also foster community and change where necessary.

On Monday, there are many events taking place throughout the Bay Area to celebrate King's legacy.

Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a blood drive.

The East Bay Regional Park District will hold its annual day of service event with a cleanup at Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline.

Caltrain will run its annual NorCal MLK Celebration Train from the Diridon Station in San Jose to San Francisco, where there will then be a march downtown.

In Vallejo on Sunday, student volunteers from the Community Engaged Learning Center at Cal Maritime planted trees to establish the Martin Luther King Jr. legacy grove near city hall.

