Bay Area Memorial Day Weekend Events Guide 2025

For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer. The three-day weekend is packed with events all over the Bay Area, whether you hope to kick off the season or to honor and remember the fallen heroes.

We've compiled a list of some of these events happening during Memorial Day weekend below.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Memorial Day Commemoration at the Presidio

Address: 1 Lincoln Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94129

Time and Date: May 26 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Website: presidio.gov

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs will host the ceremony from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. at the San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio.

The ceremony is the largest Memorial Day commemoration in the Bay Area. It will include speakers, a 24-gun salute and musical performances.

The Interfaith Chapel will hold a meditative organ concert next to the cemetery at the Presidio Chapel starting at 12:15 p.m.

Memorial Day Commemoration on the USS Hornet

Address: 707 W Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA 94501

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Time and Date: May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: uss-hornet.org

Aboard the USS Hornet Museum, a former wartime ship turned museum at the former Naval Air Station in Alameda

There will be a wreath laying, special guest speakers and a flyover from the Memorial Squadron.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and are free for veterans

BottleRock Napa Valley

Address: 575 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559

Time and Date: May 23 to May 25

Website: bottlerocknapavalley.com/

Watch headliners Noah Kahan and Khruangbin perform on Sunday to close off the three-day festival

More than 120,000 are expected to pack Napa Valley for the iconic music festival, featuring local food and drinks

Carnaval San Francisco

Address: 683 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Time and Date: May 24 and May 25

Website: carnavalsanfrancisco.org/

Celebrate the diverse Latin American, Caribbean and African Diasporic roots of the Mission District and the Bay Area.

The free 2-day family festival is the largest multi-cultural celebration on the West Coast, covering 17 blocks in the Mission District.

The festival features five main stages, 50 local performing artists and 400 vendors. The Grand Parade will take place on Sunday.

Point Reyes Open Studios

Address: Multiple locations at Point Reyes Station and Iverness Park areas

Time and Date: May 24 to May 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: pointreyesart.com

Tour artists studios, featuring sculptors, photographers, jewelry makers and more.

The event is open to the public and free.

KIDDO! Memorial Day Carnival

Address: Carnival at Mill Valley Middle School and Day on the Green at Mill Valley Community Center

Time and Date: May 24 to May 26 starting at 12 p.m.

Website: kiddo.org/carnival

Join in on the Family Carnival featuring rides and games happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Experience a free concert, food and beverages during the Day on the Green on Monday

All proceeds go to support of arts education in public schools.

Marin Greek Festival

Address: 1110 Highland Dr, Novato, CA 94949

Time and Date: May 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and May 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Website: nativityofchrist.org/marin-greek-festival

Experience Greek culture with live music from the Kymata Band.

Featuring Greek food, wine, sweet treats, speakers, cultural activities and dancing.

Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.