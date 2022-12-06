Eighteen California restaurants earned the highly-coveted Michelin Star distinction on Monday, including six in the Bay Area.

One California restaurant — in San Diego — received Michelin’s highest accolade of three stars, and the others earned one star.

One Michelin Star is "…awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard."

The Bay Area restaurants to earn one Michelin Star include:

Cyrus in Geyserville (Californian cuisine)

Nisei in San Francisco (Japanese & contemporary cuisine)

Osito in San Francisco (Contemporary cuisine)

Press in St. Helena (American cuisine)

San Ho Won in San Francisco (Korean cuisine)

Ssal in San Francisco (Korean cuisine)

Other California restaurants awarded one Michelin star include:

715 (Los Angeles; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

Camphor (Los Angeles; Contemporary/French cuisine)

Caruso’s (Montecito, Californian cuisine)

Citrin (Santa Monica; Californian cuisine)

Gwen (Los Angeles; Steakhouse)

Hatchet Hall (Los Angeles; American cuisine)

Kato (Los Angeles; Asian/Contemporary cuisine)

Localis (Sacramento; Californian cuisine)

Manzke (Los Angeles; Contemporary cuisine)

The Restaurant at JUSTIN (Paso Robles; Californian cuisine)

Sushi Kaneyoshi (Los Angeles; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

San Diego's Addison restaurant earned the top honor of three Michelin Stars on Monday.

Several other Bay Area restaurants were honored with Bib Gourmands last week, Michelin's award for reasonably priced restaurants.

Those awardees were Good Good Culture Club and Hilda and Jesse in San Francisco and Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland.

For more information on this year's Michelin Star honorees, click here.