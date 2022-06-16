2026 World Cup

Bay Area Named Host City for 2026 World Cup; Games to Be Played at Levi's Stadium

The 2026 World Cup will be played in stadiums across the United States, Mexico and Canada

By NBC Bay Area staff

A detailed view of Levi's Stadium during an MLS Soccer game.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco Bay Area has been selected to be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Thursday. Matches will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Soccer's biggest competition will be played in several cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, opened in 2014 and has hosted several major football games since, including the Super Bowl in 2016. The stadium has a capacity of about 71,000 and a grass surface.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to field 48 teams. This year's tournament in Qatar will be the last with the traditional 32-team bracket.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

