Bay Area Named Host City for 2026 World Cup; Games to Be Played at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco Bay Area has been selected to be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Thursday. Matches will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Soccer's biggest competition will be played in several cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, opened in 2014 and has hosted several major football games since, including the Super Bowl in 2016. The stadium has a capacity of about 71,000 and a grass surface.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to field 48 teams. This year's tournament in Qatar will be the last with the traditional 32-team bracket.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.