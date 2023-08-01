Bay Area cities host National Night Out events

This Tuesday, cities across the Bay Area will host their annual National Night Out events -- community gatherings held on the first Tuesday of August across the country that aim to build trust between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve.

These events, which range from residential block parties to gatherings in public spaces, feature food, music, various activities, and the opportunity to connect with local law enforcement.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed will join attendees at various events throughout the area, including at Boeddeker Park, the Ingleside Police Station and Minnie and Lovie Ward Recreation Center. The events will begin at 4 p.m.

Three Berkeley libraries will host National Night Out events with refreshments and activities. The North Branch library will provide crafts, lawn games, popsicles, and music from 3-5 p.m. The Claremont branch will offer crafts and beverages from 5-7 p.m. The Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch will offer button-making crafts, refreshments and live music from Bay Area Jazz Mobile from 5-7 p.m.

In Oakland, Acts Full Gospel Church will offer a back-to-school giveaway, free food, live music and activities from 3-7 p.m. The Jack London district will also host an event from 5-7 p.m. on Alice St between Second and Third streets.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in San Lorenzo will offer free dinner from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Albany Library is organizing a party from 6-8 p.m. with live music from Albany High Jazz band, snacks, crafts, games, prizes and face painting.

From 4-7 p.m., the East Bay Regional Park District will host an event at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley with hot dogs, a photo both, a live DJ, and the opportunity to meet police horses.

From 5-8 p.m., Emeryville is offering free hot dogs and merchandise at Christie Avenue Park.

The Union Landing Shopping Center in Union City will also host an event from 4-8 p.m. with various activities.

In San Mateo County, the Belmont Library is organizing a story time with special guests, including Mayor Julia Mates, a Police Department community outreach volunteer, and the fire chief, from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

At the Brisbane Community Park, visitors will have the opportunity to meet police officers and enjoy free food from 6-8 p.m.

In Colma, from 4-6 p.m. in the Colma Target parking lot at 5001 Junipero Serra Blvd., there will be K-9 demonstrations, child fingerprinting, hot dogs, a Stanford Life Flight helicopter, giveaways and crafts.

In Daly City, in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot at the Serramonte Mall, there will be raffles and giveaways from 5-8 p.m.

At the Leo J. Ryan Park in Foster City, guests can find music, games, and food trucks from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Millbrae will host an event at Millbrae Central Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

In Gilroy, at the grassy paseo near the Gilroy Library there will be crafts, raffles, games, music ang giveaways from 4:30-8 p.m.

Downtown Mountain View will offer free ice cream and chalk art from 6-8 p.m. in the 300 black of Castro Street.

From 5-8 p.m. in Palo Alto, there will be two events with games and emergency vehicles on display: one at Johnson Park and another at Bol Park.

In Sonoma County, residents can find carnival games, face painting, free food, over $1,700 in raffle prizes, and a police department versus fire department cornhole game from 6-9 p.m. at 112 Broad St. in Cloverdale.

At La Park Plaza in Cotati, there will be activities and free showing of the movie "DC League of Super-Pets" from 6-8:30 p.m.

The Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa will provide games and food trucks from 4-7 p.m.

In Morgan Hill, the Civic Center Plaza will hold a giveaway and give out various prizes from 5-8 p.m.

In Solano County, at Madison and Texas streets in Fairfield there will be food, games, and karaoke from 5-8 p.m. Heritage Park in Suisun City will offer free barbeque, face painting, giveaways, music and games.

Cities in Contra Costa County, including Hercules, Pittsburg and San Pablo, will hold events. From 5-8 p.m., there will be food trucks, vendor booths, a car show, prizes and raffles at the San Pablo Community Center. From 6-8 p.m., Refugio Valley Park in Hercules will provide food trucks, vendors and music. The Small World Park in Pittsburg will offer music and rides from 4-8 p.m.

In Marin County, residents can find food, slushies, and giveaways from 5-7 p.m. at Pocket Park in Novato.