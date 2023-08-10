maui wildfires

‘It's like a bomb has dropped': Bay Area native's Lahaina bar destroyed in fire

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area native who runs a popular bar along Front Street in Lahaina on the island of Maui is among those who lost almost everything in this week's fire.

Matthew Robb, co-owner of The Dirty Monkey, could only watch as entire blocks of the beloved town went up in flames.

"I mean, the pictures you can see, it looks like we've been to war," he said. "It's like a bomb has dropped."

"There's not a single business on Front Street that has survived," he added.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

wildfires 4 hours ago

Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End

wildfires 7 hours ago

Before and after satellite photos show devastating aftermath of Maui's deadly wildfires

Robb said one of the toughest phone calls he had was with his co-owner, Alen Aivazian, who is traveling on the mainland.

"I started crying a little bit because all our heart and our work and our life went into this thing," Aivazian said.

As Robb hears from other concerned friends and family on the mainland and beyond, he's now focusing on those he works with and their loved ones.

"Right now, the bar is the last thing on our mind," Robb said. "The first thing is being able to secure and make sure that your team and your friends and family are all safe."

This article tagged under:

maui wildfiresHawaiiMaui
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us