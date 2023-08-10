‘It's like a bomb has dropped': Bay Area native's Lahaina bar destroyed in fire

A Bay Area native who runs a popular bar along Front Street in Lahaina on the island of Maui is among those who lost almost everything in this week's fire.

Matthew Robb, co-owner of The Dirty Monkey, could only watch as entire blocks of the beloved town went up in flames.

"I mean, the pictures you can see, it looks like we've been to war," he said. "It's like a bomb has dropped."

"There's not a single business on Front Street that has survived," he added.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Robb said one of the toughest phone calls he had was with his co-owner, Alen Aivazian, who is traveling on the mainland.

"I started crying a little bit because all our heart and our work and our life went into this thing," Aivazian said.

As Robb hears from other concerned friends and family on the mainland and beyond, he's now focusing on those he works with and their loved ones.

"Right now, the bar is the last thing on our mind," Robb said. "The first thing is being able to secure and make sure that your team and your friends and family are all safe."