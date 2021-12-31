Bay Area News Anchor Frank Somerville Arrested on DUI Suspicion in Oakland Crash

Bay Area news anchor Frank Somerville was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash late Thursday night in downtown Oakland, according to police sources.

The crash occurred just after 7:45 p.m., near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Broadway, police said. witnesses told officers that driver one collided with driver two from behind. After the initial collision, the other driver exited their vehicle, and Somerville proceeded through the intersection, pushing the other vehicle into a pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Video NBC Bay Area obtained shows what sources say was Somerville's Porsche crashing into another vehicle from behind and pushing it off the street.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that Somerville was driving under the influence, police said. Somerville was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later taken to Santa Rita Jail and booked on DUI charges.

The other driver was uninjured.

Somerville is a longtime anchor at KTVU, owned by Fox, but he has not appeared on-air in several months.

The station did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation in ongoing, police said. Anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.