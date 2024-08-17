‘We need an end to this': Bay Area nurse mourns death of a mother and newborns in Gaza

For months we have documented the many Bay Area connections to the war in Gaza.

A local nurse is now mourning the death of a mother and two newborn children, who she had been helping.

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez in the video report above catches up with registered nurse Sandy Adler Killen, who recently returned from Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Force provided the following statement in response to an incident reported in the video:

"The details of the incident as published are not currently known to the IDF. The IDF is fighting against the murderous terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza following the massacre on October 7. Unlike the terrorist organization Hamas, the IDF targets only military objectives and employs various measures to minimize harm to civilians."