Bay Area, Federal Officials React to Lunar New Year Mass Shooting in Southern California

Bay Area, state and federal officials are reacting to a deadly mass shooting that occurred in the Southern California community of Monterey Park Saturday night.
The shooting happened at a dance studio following a night of a Lunar New Year celebrations in the area.
According to officials, 10 people died at the scene. While 10 other people were taken to hospitals, where some were in critical condition Sunday morning.
The victims were identified only as five men and five women, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Their ages were not immediately available.
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Gov. Gavin Newsom
San Francisco Mayor London Breed
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao
Rep. Barbara Lee
San Francisco Police Department
"We offer out sincere condolences to the victims who were harmed in this Southern California incident. We are closely monitoring the tragic shooting incident that occurred in Monterey Park Saturday evening. We are working with the community to address any safety concerns for Lunar New Year events. We are also working with our law enforcement partners to gather information that may affect public safety. At this time we do not have any information of credible threats. Our officers are on heightened alert and are prepared to respond to any incident that may occur. Anyone with information that may affect immediate public safety is asked to contact 911. Otherwise for crime tips you may contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD."
San Jose Police Department
"We are monitoring the tragic event that occurred overnight in Monterey Park. We do not believe there is a connection to San José.
Out of an abundance of caution we will have a presence at various events occurring throughout the city today.
We stand with and support our community members celebrating the Lunar New Year.
If you “see something, say something!” Report suspicious activity by calling 911."
Associated Press and NBC Los Angeles contributed to the report.