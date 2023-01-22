Bay Area, Federal Officials React to Lunar New Year Mass Shooting in Southern California

Bay Area, state and federal officials are reacting to a deadly mass shooting that occurred in the Southern California community of Monterey Park Saturday night.

The shooting happened at a dance studio following a night of a Lunar New Year celebrations in the area.

According to officials, 10 people died at the scene. While 10 other people were taken to hospitals, where some were in critical condition Sunday morning.

The victims were identified only as five men and five women, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Their ages were not immediately available.

President Joe Biden

Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park.



I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris

Overnight, yet another community was torn apart by a senseless act of gun violence. To the Monterey Park families impacted: Doug and I mourn with you—and pray for you. @POTUS and I will continue to provide full support to local authorities as we learn more. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 22, 2023

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence.



Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 22, 2023

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting in Southern California on Lunar New Year’s Eve and are thinking of the victims and their families. This is a time when people should be celebrating with loved ones and friends, not mourning yet another act of brutal violence. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 22, 2023

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

Americans have woken up too many times to the news of yet another mass shooting. Now it’s happening again.



Gun violence has devastated our communities and families. 1/2 — Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) January 22, 2023

Rep. Barbara Lee

On a day we are supposed to be celebrating the Lunar New Year, we must mourn yet another tragic loss of life. My deepest condolences go to the family & loved ones of the victims & praying for a full & speedy recovery for those injured in the mass shooting overnight in California. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 22, 2023

San Francisco Police Department

"We offer out sincere condolences to the victims who were harmed in this Southern California incident. We are closely monitoring the tragic shooting incident that occurred in Monterey Park Saturday evening. We are working with the community to address any safety concerns for Lunar New Year events. We are also working with our law enforcement partners to gather information that may affect public safety. At this time we do not have any information of credible threats. Our officers are on heightened alert and are prepared to respond to any incident that may occur. Anyone with information that may affect immediate public safety is asked to contact 911. Otherwise for crime tips you may contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD."

San Jose Police Department

"We are monitoring the tragic event that occurred overnight in Monterey Park. We do not believe there is a connection to San José.

Out of an abundance of caution we will have a presence at various events occurring throughout the city today.

We stand with and support our community members celebrating the Lunar New Year.

If you “see something, say something!” Report suspicious activity by calling 911."

Associated Press and NBC Los Angeles contributed to the report.