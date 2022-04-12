Bay Area Officials, Transit Agencies React to NYC Subway Shooting

At least 16 people were injured when a gunman opened fire at a subway station in Brooklyn in New York City, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke before he shot multiple people. Commuters were seen bleeding on the subway platform as others ran for safety.

The shooter is still at large.

Bay Area officials and transit agencies took to social media to react to the events on the East coast.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Prayers for those affected by the horrific subway shooting," said the San Francisco Police Department on Twitter. "We applaud all of the first responders who are on the scene working to secure the area and provide aid."

You are in our thoughts this morning, New York.♥️



Prayers for those affected by the horrific subway shooting. The situation is very fluid and still unfolding - we applaud all of the first responders who are on the scene working to secure the area and provide aid. pic.twitter.com/LEvarOmEps — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 12, 2022

Please view our latest statement below regarding the mass shooting that has taken place in NYC this morning.



There is no known threat to our city at this time. We remind everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Remember, if you see something, say something! pic.twitter.com/O6Mh0EKVAt — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 12, 2022

SFPD said there is no known threat to San Francisco, but said they are staffed to handle all calls for service and urge officers and commuters alike to stay vigilant.

San Francisco Muni told NBC Bay Area in a statement they are "devastated to hear the news and our hearts go out to our transit colleagues in NY and everyone impacted."

Muni officials also said there is no credible threat for local transit.

"We are working with SFPD and monitoring the situation locally," they said.

BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said they "will continue to conduct high visibility patrols through trains and stations and will use our network of more than 4,000 cameras to monitor the system."

The agency encourages riders to report any suspicious activity by calling BART Police Dispatch: 510-464-7000 or download the free BART Watch app.