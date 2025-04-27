Bay Area officials warn of rising car theft linked to violent crimes

Law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area are warning the public about an alarming rise in vehicle thefts tied to violent criminal activity.

Authorities report that thieves are now using advanced devices to bypass ignition systems on keyless entry vehicles, allowing them to steal cars, trucks and SUVs of nearly any make or model without a physical key.

Stolen vehicles are increasingly being used to commit other crimes, including sideshows, smash-and-grab burglaries and other dangerous offenses, officials said.

Police advise residents to stay vigilant and avoid confronting suspects, noting that many involved are organized, armed and dangerous.

Anyone witnessing a theft or suspicious activity is urged to call the police immediately and provide detailed information, including vehicle descriptions and suspect behavior.