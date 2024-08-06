Bay Area pair Zhang, Sung and Team USA fall to Germany in table tennis

Bay Area pair Rachel Sung and Lily Zhang, along with American teammate Amy Wang, lost 3-2 to Germany, ending their run in the table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics.

The trio of San Jose native Sung, Palo Alto's Zhang and New Jersey's Wang in the round of 16 on Tuesday lost the first two sets then rallied to win the next two to force a fifth set. But Germany prevailed, and the U.S. team was eliminated.

