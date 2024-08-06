2024 Paris Olympics

Bay Area pair Zhang, Sung and Team USA fall to Germany in table tennis

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area pair Rachel Sung and Lily Zhang, along with American teammate Amy Wang, lost 3-2 to Germany, ending their run in the table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics.

The trio of San Jose native Sung, Palo Alto's Zhang and New Jersey's Wang in the round of 16 on Tuesday lost the first two sets then rallied to win the next two to force a fifth set. But Germany prevailed, and the U.S. team was eliminated.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Watch the highlights in the video above.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us