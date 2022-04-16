Texas

Bay Area Paralympian's Gold Medals Stolen From Parking Garage in Texas

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area Paralympian is asking for help getting his gold medals back after they were stolen out of his car Saturday night in Texas.

Jen Lee posted a video on his Twitter page, which showed a man breaking into his Tesla in a parking garage in San Antonio, Texas.

Lee grew up in Daly City but moved to Texas, where he plays on a Paralympic Sled Hockey team. He's also an army veteran.

Lee helped Team USA win gold in the 2014, 2018 and the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, which happened last month in Beijing.

Lee said that he just wants to get his medals back.

