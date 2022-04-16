Bay Area Paralympian's Gold Medals Stolen From Parking Garage in Texas

A Bay Area Paralympian is asking for help getting his gold medals back after they were stolen out of his car Saturday night in Texas.

Jen Lee posted a video on his Twitter page, which showed a man breaking into his Tesla in a parking garage in San Antonio, Texas.

Around 7:15pm today at the The Rim in San Antonio, TX my car was broken into by this guy and he took the bag containing all 3 of my Paralympic gold medals 🥇 🥇 🥇 🥺 Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HuvwPjPxzY — Horitius Jen Lee (@LifeofaLW) April 17, 2022

Lee grew up in Daly City but moved to Texas, where he plays on a Paralympic Sled Hockey team. He's also an army veteran.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lee helped Team USA win gold in the 2014, 2018 and the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, which happened last month in Beijing.

Lee said that he just wants to get his medals back.